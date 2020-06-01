The Dark Tower: EP Talks About Plans for Scrapped Amazon Series

Is The Dark Tower ever coming to the small screen? Recently, executive producer Glen Mazzara discussed the future of the TV show after Amazon passed on it, TV Guide reports.

Based on the novel series by Stephen King, the series follows Roland Deschain, a descendent from a long line of gunslingers who is tasked with finding the mysterious Dark Tower. The books were previously adapted as a 2017 film starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

As reported earlier, Amazon passed on The Dark Tower pilot earlier this year. Recently, EP Glen Mazzara was on an episode of the Kingcast podcast and described how the first episode of the series would look:

In this version he’s chasing Marten because Marten was with Gabrielle, and he’s vowed his revenge… So he chases Marten across the desert and ended up in Hambry. He meets Susan. In the pilot, it’s the Feast of the Kissing Moon and she’s being presented to the mayor, and she meets Roland on the road. Roland goes into Traveler’s Rest. He has the scene [with] Sheemie and Roland get[ting] into a classic western stand-off.”

Mazzara also said he does think the series will be picked up by another network, but nothing concrete has been announced yet.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Dark Tower novels? Would you watch the TV show?