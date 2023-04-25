2022-23 TV Show Season Ratings (week 31)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2022-23 network TV shows — through the end of week 31 (Sunday, April 23, 2023).

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, Abbott Elementary, Alaska Daily, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Big Sky, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, The Company You Keep, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, Not Dead Yet, The Parent Test, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, Shark Tank, Station 19, and Will Trent.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, Blue Bloods, CSI: Vegas, East New York, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, Lingo, Magnum PI, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, The Real Love Boat, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, SWAT, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon.

CW shows this season (so far): All American, All American: Homecoming, Coroner, Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars, DC’s Stargirl, Family Law, Farmer Wants a Wife, The Flash, Gotham Knights, The Great American Joke Off, Kung Fu, Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Professionals, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Totally Weird and Funny, Walker, Walker: Independence, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Winchesters, and World’s Funniest Animals.

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, Bob’s Burgers, Call Me Kat, The Cleaning Lady, Family Guy, Fantasy Island, Housebroken, The Great North, Hell’s Kitchen, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, Monarch, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef, The Resident, The Simpsons, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, True Lies, and Welcome to Flatch.

NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, American Auto, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, Grand Crew, La Brea, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lopez vs. Lopez, New Amsterdam, Night Court, That’s My Jam, The Voice, The Wall, Weakest Link, The Wheel, and Young Rock.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

Want more? You can check out other season listings here.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better?