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Chicago PD: Season 14; Original Cast Member to Depart NBC Series

by Regina Avalos,

Chicago PD TV show on NBC: (canceled or renewed?)

(Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

The Intelligence Unit is losing another member of its team next season, and this one will hurt. According to Deadline, LaRoyce Hawkins is departing the series after wrapping up Kevin Atwater’s storyline in the opening episodes of Season 14. He has appeared on the NBC series since its beginning.

Hawkins, Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Amy Morton, and Arienne Mandi star in the series, which follows the Chicago Police Department’s Intelligence Unit.

During season 13, Atwater had a romantic relationship with a fellow officer from his past, who later moved to Miami. She returned later in the season to inform him that she was pregnant. With his exit now looming, it appears that he may be following her to Miami to raise his child.

Chicago PD returns on October 7th.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear about Hawkins’ exit from Chicago PD?


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