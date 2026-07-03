Impractical Jokers: Season 13 Trailer Released for TBS Comedy Series

Impractical Jokers returns later this month, and TBS has released a trailer to tease the upcoming 13th season of the comedy series. Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano are returning for more fun in the hidden camera series.

TBS shared the following about the series’ return:

“On the heels of its highest-rated season ever, television’s wildly popular hidden-camera comedy “Impractical Jokers” returns with a brand-new season of schemes with comedy trio Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano, premiering Thursday, July 23 at 10PM ET/PT on TBS. “As cable’s #1 original series, Impractical Jokers remains one of the most consistently entertaining franchises on television,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of TBS. “Q, Murr and Sal bring a level of creativity, chemistry and fearlessness that continues to resonate with millions of fans. We’re proud to usher in another standout season and excited for viewers to experience the unforgettable moments ahead.” Season 13 will feature classic Jokers laugh-out-loud mayhem and madness as the trio pose as diner managers, dating etiquette instructors, aggrieved focus group attendees, forgetful dog owners, robotics engineers, and even scheming corpses at a funeral parlor. There will also be a cringe-inducing surprise guest star appearance by Sal’s lifelong crush, Alyssa Milano. Last season, “Impractical Jokers” delivered its highest rated season ever in its 15-year history and currently ranks as the #1 original series on cable this year in key adult demos. Reaching 6.5 million total viewers, the season averaged an astonishing 1.59 L3 rating among Adults 25-54, an increase of 262% over the previous season. The franchise has delivered 6.7 million social interactions and generated 151.2 million video views year to date. Led by comedians Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano, “Impractical Jokers” follows the lifelong friends as they compete in a series of outrageous hidden-camera challenges designed to embarrass each other in public. At the end of every episode, the challenge’s loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.”

The season 13 trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this TBS series? Do you plan to watch the upcoming season?