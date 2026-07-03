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The Hunting Party: NBC Series Staying Cancelled as Cast Options Expire

by Regina Avalos,

The Hunting Party TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

The Hunting Party will not continue its hunt. The NBC series, which was canceled on June 1st, has not found a new home. According to Deadline, the cast options have now expired, which means the series will not return.

Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia star in the series, which follows a small team of investigators tasked with hunting down the most dangerous killers in US history after they escape an ultra-secret prison.

Universal Television looked to both Peacock and Netflix to take on The Hunting Party following its cancellation. The series had performed well on both streaming services, but neither saved the series.

What do you think? Did you enjoy The Hunting Party? Were you hoping it would find a new home?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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2 Comments

What a shame! I loved that show.

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I’m really sad. I love that show.

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