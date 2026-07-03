The Crow Girl: Season Two Trailer of British Crime Drama Unveiled by Paramount+

The Crow Girl returns later this month to Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing season two of the crime drama.

Eve Myles and Katherine Kelly star in the series as DCI Jeanette Kilburn and Dr. Sophia Craven. The drama follows the pair as they investigate another case. Deadline revealed the following about season two:

“The trailer sees them thrown into a new case, which sees Kilburn’s hunt for the killers of young male asylum seekers take a shocking turn when a mummified body is found in a church wall and a body in a freezer reveal a dark connection. Craven begins to suspect her mysterious former patient, Victoria Burkeman, while the doctor’s complex and complicated relationship with Kilburn becomes increasingly more emotionally charged.”

The season two trailer is below. The series returns on July 20th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series?