Tiny Toons Looniversity: Cartoon Network and Max Set Reboot Series Premiere Date (Watch)

Tiny Toons Looniversity is coming soon to Cartoon Network and the Max steaming service. A soft reboot of the Tiny Toon Adventures series (1990-92), the new show finds the young characters back at Acme Looniversity where they perfect their cartoony craft from the classic Looney Tunes characters. The voice cast of the new animated series includes Eric Bauza, Ashleigh Hairston, Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, David Errigo Jr., Tessa Netting, Fred Tatasciore, and Cree Summer.

The reboot will debut on September 8th on Max, with all ten episodes of the first season dropping simultaneously. Episodes will then be released weekly on the Cartoon Network cable channel starting September 9th. The series was given an initial two-season order.

Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

Rebooting the Emmy(R) Award-winning “Tiny Toon Adventures” for a new generation, “Tiny Toons Looniversity” follows Babs, Buster, and their new friends Hamton, Plucky, and Sweetie to Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinx learning. While enrolled, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes. The voice cast includes Emmy Award-winner Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy, and Gossamer, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky, and Tessa Netting as Sweety. The series also welcomes back “Tiny Toon Adventures” alumni Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, and Milo also voices Witch Hazel. Looney Tunes veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam. “Tiny Toons Looniversity” is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. Erin Gibson (“Attitudes!”) and Nate Cash (“Adventure Time”) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. New episodes of “Tiny Toons Looniversity” will also be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Cartoon Network.

The preview for Tiny Toons Looniversity is below.

