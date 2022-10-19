Menu

Welcome to Chippendales: Hulu Releases Key Art and Trailer for True-Crime Drama Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Welcome to Chippendales TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

Welcome to Chippendales is coming soon to Hulu, and the streaming service has released a trailer and new key art teasing the true-crime drama which shows the story behind the creation of the male dance revue.

Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, and Spencer Boldman, the series arrives on November 22nd.

Hulu revealed the following about the plot of the series in a press release:

“A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire – and let nothing stand in his way in the process.”

Check out the trailer and poster for Welcome to Chippendales below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new series on Hulu next month?


