Acapulco: Season Two; Apple TV+ Teases Comedy Series’ Return (Watch)

Acapulco is returning soon to Apple TV+. The comedy series will return to the streaming service later this month. A trailer teasing the new season has also been released. Eugenio Derbez stars in the series inspired by the film “How to be a Latin Lover.”

Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, and Carlos Corona also star in the series. There are ten episodes planned for season two.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“It’s time to check back into Las Colinas Resort! Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the second season of its hit bilingual comedy “Acapulco.” The Spanish and English-language series, which currently holds a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, stars an acclaimed, international cast led by SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez. “Acapulco” returns for its ten-episode second season Friday, October 21, 2022 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 16, 2022. Season two picks up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming Diane’s right-hand man. Meanwhile, in present day, Older Máximo returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, and he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind. Joining Derbez (“Older Máximo”) in the ten episode second season are returning stars Enrique Arrizon (“Máximo”), Fernando Carsa (“Memo”), Damián Alcázar (“Don Pablo”), Camila Perez (“Julia”), Chord Overstreet (“Chad”), Vanessa Bauche (“Nora”), Regina Reynoso (“Sara”), Raphael Alejandro (“Hugo”), Jessica Collins (“Diane”), Rafael Cebrián (“Hector”) and Carlos Corona (“Esteban”). Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Chris Harris serves as showrunner. Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman and Harris also serve as executive producers on the project. Jay Karas serves as an executive producer and director. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-executive producer Sonia Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.”

Check out the trailer for Acapulco season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this series to Apple TV+?