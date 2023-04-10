Ghosts of Beirut: Showtime Announces Four-Part Drama Series

Showtime has ordered Ghosts of Beirut to the network. The four-part drama is based on the real-life manhunt for Imad Mughniyeh. The terrorist managed to escape capture for two decades.

Dina Shihabi, Dermot Mulroney, Garret Dillahunt, Iddo Goldberg, Hisham Suleiman, Amir Khoury and Rafi Gavron star in the limited series, which arrives in May.

Showtime revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“SHOWTIME announced it will air GHOSTS OF BEIRUT, a four-part spy drama based on one of the greatest espionage stories of modern times: the manhunt for Imad Mughniyeh, the elusive Lebanese terrorist who outwitted his adversaries in the CIA and Mossad for over two decades. The limited series, which features an innovative narrative approach augmented by deep journalistic research and documentary elements, will debut on streaming and on demand on Friday, May 19 for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, May 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. GHOSTS OF BEIRUT stars an international cast including Dina Shihabi (Jack Ryan, Archive 81), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Garret Dillahunt (12 Years a Slave), Iddo Goldberg (Snowpiercer), Hisham Suleiman (Munich, Fauda), Amir Khoury (Image of Victory) and Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born). The series comes from Fauda creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, and is also executive produced by Emmy® winner Greg Barker (Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden), who directs all four episodes, and Daniel Dreifuss (All Quiet on the Western Front). GHOSTS OF BEIRUT reveals the origins of 21-year old Mughniyeh (also known as “The Ghost”) who emerged from obscurity and was responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to 9/11. Told from the American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, the series traces Mughniyeh’s origins from the Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of the concept of suicide bombers, a deadly tactic that led to his swift rise as the world’s most dangerous terrorist. Based on extensive research of still-classified events, the drama spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with prominent officials from the CIA and Mossad, connecting the turmoil of 1980s Beirut with the spy games of the modern Middle East. Lebanese screenwriter Joëlle Touma (The Insult) served as writer and co-executive producer, along with co-executive producers Padriac McKinley (THE GOOD LORD BIRD) and Diane Becker (Navalny).”

