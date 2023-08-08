Teen Titans Go!, Batwheels, We Baby Bears: Cartoon Network Teases Animated Shows for Fall

Cartoon Network has announced its lineup of animated shows for the fall. Fans will see new episodes of Teen Titans Go!, Batwheels and more on the network and Max.

We Baby Bears will continue to follow baby bear brothers Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear, and both Batwheels and Teen Titans Go! will continue to take families into the world of DC comics. Meanwhile, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe will follow the adventures of Prince Ivandoe.

Cartoon Network revealed more about the new seasons in a press release.

“From ongoing adventures to a new animated series, Cartoon Network will premiere content for fans of all ages this fall.

“Cartoon Network presents the best in animation for all generations with iconic, creator-driven shows,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Cartoon Network and Boomerang. “This fall is no exception as we premiere new seasons and series from the talented crews at Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.”

Today marks the premiere of new episodes of “Bugs Bunny Builders” from Warner Bros. Animation. This preschool series features Bugs, Lola, Daffy, Porky, and Tweety working together to pull off some of the looniest construction jobs ever. Beginning today, five new episodes will debut Monday-Friday at 8:45 am on Cartoon Network.

Additional new content premiering this fall includes:

“We Baby Bears” – New episodes of this fan-favorite series from Cartoon Network Studios will debut on Aug. 26 at 10:00 am. This story arc follows baby bear brothers Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear and will include guest appearances from Linda Lindas, Anderson .Paak and Willow Smith.

“Batwheels” – DC’s super heroic series for preschoolers returns with new episodes on Sept. 11 at 7:45 am. From Warner Bros. Animation, the high-speed animated series follows a group of young super vehicles as they help Batman, Batgirl, and Robin keep the streets of Gotham City safe. This batch includes a special episode featuring the voice of the legendary Batman actor Adam West which will debut on Friday, Sept. 15 ahead of Batman Day on Sept. 16.

“Teen Titans Go!” – This perennial favorite series from Warner Bros. Animation starring Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg continues its eighth season with a new Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Special arriving Sept. 23 at 9:30 am. During the episode, the gang visits the famed Warner Bros. studio lot for an adventure with exciting surprise guests.

“The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe” – Produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe and set for its U.S. debut on Cartoon Network on Nov. 11 at 9:00 am, the series tells the tale of Prince Ivandoe, a self-assured and delusional young buck, joined by his dedicated and clever squire, Bert, on a magical and hilarious hero’s quest, through kingdoms filled with swashbuckling, royal rivalries, and magical fairy tale creatures.

These new episodes will also be available to animation fans of all ages on Max.”

