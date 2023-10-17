Curses!: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Animated Spooky Adventure Show (Watch)

Curses! is coming to Apple TV+ soon. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the new animated spooky adventure series with the release of a trailer. Episodes will arrive just in time for Halloween.

The series follows the family of Alex Vanderhouven as they try to break the family curse that turned him into stone. The voice cast of the series features Gabrielle Nevaeh, Andre Robinson, Lyric Lewis, Reid Scott, Rhys Darby, James Marsters, Rhea Perlman, Phylicia Rashad, and Robert Englund.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the upcoming series:

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the new animated, spooky adventure series for kids from DreamWorks Animation, "CURSES!," premiering just in time for Halloween on Friday, October 27. When a generations-long family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone, it's up to his two kids, Pandora and Russ, along with his wife Sky, to return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes and finally lift the curse for good. The family-oriented series is created and executive produced by Jim Cooper ("DreamWorks Dragons") and Jeff Dixon ("The Hurricane Heist"). John Krasinski ("A Quiet Place" Parts I & II) also serves as executive producer and Allyson Seeger ("Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan") as co-executive producer. Leo Riley ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "Tron: Uprising") is supervising producer, with Chris Copeland ("Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts") and Justin Copeland ("Wonder Woman: Bloodlines") serving as creative consultants. The series features the voice talents of Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh ("Monster High") as Pandora, Andre Robinson ("The Loud House") as Russ, Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis ("Waffles + Mochi") as Sky, SAG award winner Reid Scott ("Veep") as Alex, Rhys Darby ("Our Flag Means Death") as Stanley, James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer") as Larry, Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman ("Barbie") as Margie, Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad ("A Raisin in the Sun") as Georgia Snitker and Robert Englund ("A Nightmare on Elm Street") as Cornelius.

The trailer for Curses! is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new spooky animated series on Apple TV+ later this month?