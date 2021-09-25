Invasion: Apple TV+ Teases New Sci-Fi Series’ Three Episode Premiere (Watch)

Invasion is headed to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has released a teaser for the three episode premiere of the sci-fi series. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for Invasion, a new 10-episode science fiction drama series from Academy and Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer/director Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters). The sweeping, character-driven Apple Original series, directed by Emmy Award nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall), will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. Set across multiple continents, Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider). Hailing from Boat Rocker Studios, Invasion is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. In addition to directing, Verbruggen serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.”

Check out a trailer for Invasion below.

