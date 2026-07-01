Neagley: Prime Video Releases Premiere Dates for Reacher Universe and First Photos from Spin-Off Series

The Reacher spin-off series officially has a title and a premiere date. Prime Video shared the first photos for the series to announce the release date for Neagley.

Maria Sten, Greyston Holt, Adeline Rudolph, Jasper Jones, Matthew Del Negro, and Damon Herriman star in the series, with Alan Ritchson making a guest-starring appearance as Jack Reacher.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Reacher Season Four will return on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 with the first three episodes and a new episode weekly through September 16. Upon the Reacher Season Four finale, all eight episodes of Neagley will be released on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protege of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

More photos from Neagley are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Reacher spin-off series this fall?