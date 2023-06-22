Project Greenlight: Max Sets Debut for Reboot of Filmmaking Series (Watch)

Project Greenlight has its premiere date. The reboot of the filmmaking series will arrive on July 13 alongside the film created during the competition. Viewers will see ten episodes. The series was originally given an eight-episode order.

Project Greenlight aired for three seasons on HBO and a fourth season on Bravo with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in charge.

Featuring Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gina Prince-Bythewood, the series will follow a group of talented female filmmakers as they compete to direct their first featured film. Meko Winbush and her film Gray Matter won the competition.

Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

“All ten episodes of the Max Original docuseries PROJECT GREENLIGHT debut THURSDAY, JULY 13. Executive produced by Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) nominee Issa Rae and produced by HOORAE, Alfred Street Industries, 3 Arts Entertainment and Miramax Television, this season features selected director Meko Winbush, showcasing her journey making the feature film GRAY MATTER, produced by CatchLight Studios, which will premiere on Max on the same day. PROJECT GREENLIGHT logline: A reinvention of the critically acclaimed original Miramax Television and HBO series, PROJECT GREENLIGHT focuses on the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Executive Producer Issa Rae along with Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood serve as mentors throughout the season. PROJECT GREENLIGHT pulls back the curtain on the filmmaking process from start to finish, offering a unique, 360-look into selected director Meko Winbush’s experience as she directs her first feature film, GRAY MATTER. PROJECT GREENLIGHT principal on-camera talent: Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Montrel McKay, Sara Rastogi, Jax Clark, Meko Winbush, Jeanette Volturno, Yolanda T. Cochran and Celia Khong. GRAY MATTER logline: The science fiction thriller directed by Meko Winbush centers on Ayla and her daughter Aurora, who both possess superhuman abilities. As Ayla attempts to train Aurora how to navigate these abilities, a tragic incident finds Aurora in control of her fate, and forces Ayla to confront the truth of her past. GRAY MATTER cast: Jessica Frances Dukes, Mia Isaac and Garret Dillahunt. PROJECT GREENLIGHT credits: PROJECT GREENLIGHT is produced by HOORAE, Alfred Street Industries, 3 Arts Entertainment and Miramax Television. The series is executive produced by Issa Rae and Montrel McKay through HOORAE, along with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment. Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, Zoe Jackson, Asabi Lee and Alexandra Lipsitz executive produce through Alfred Street Industries. Bill Block and Marc Helwig executive produce through Miramax Television. Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood also executive produce. Sara Rastogi serves as co-executive producer and Jax Clark as producer through HOORAE. Dunia Rodriguez and Scott Pearlman serve as co-executive producers through Alfred Street Industries. Michaela Qvale supervised the series for Miramax Television. GRAY MATTER credits: GRAY MATTER is directed by Meko Winbush and written by Phil Gelatt. Jeanette Volturno, Yolanda T. Cochran and Jessica Malanaphy serve as producers on the film through CatchLight Studios. Issa Rae, Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi executive produce through HOORAE, along with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment, Bill Block and Marc Helwig through Miramax Television, Celia Khong and Nichole Roberts. Jax Clark serves as co-producer through HOORAE.”

The trailer for Project Greenlight is below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this series?