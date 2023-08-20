The Couple Next Door: Starz Teases Psychological Drama Starring Sam Heughan (Outlander)

The Couple Next Door isn’t arriving until next year, but Starz has released some first-look photos for the new series. Six episodes have been produced for the limited series.

A psychological drama starring Sam Heughan (Outlander), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Jessica De Gouw (Dracula), and Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder), the series is based on the Dutch series called New Neighbours. The story follows a couple who move into an upscale neighborhood and find their relationship with their next door neighbors gets complicated.

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release.

STARZ has released an early look at the six-part dark thriller, “The Couple Next Door,” premiering in 2024 following an earlier run on Channel 4 in the UK. The series, which stars Sam Heughan (“Outlander,” “Suspect”), Eleanor Tomlinson (“The Outlaws,” “Poldark”), Jessica De Gouw (“Pennyworth,” Our Man from Jersey) and Alfred Enoch (Tigers, “How to Get Away with Murder”) recently wrapped filming in Leeds and Belgium earlier this summer. “The Couple Next Door” will be available on Channel 4 this fall in the UK and on STARZ in 2024 in the US and Canada. When Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever… “The Couple Next Door” is a deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires. Directed by Dries Vos (“Suspect,” “Professor T”) and written by David Allison (Marcella, “Bedlam”), the six-part series is an addictive, emotional roller coaster and looks at how we never know what goes on behind closed doors. Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, Alison Kee serve as executive producers and the producer is Jen Burnet. The series is produced by Eagle Eye Drama and distributed worldwide by Beta Film.

More photos for The Couple Next Door are below. A 2024 premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Starz drama when it debuts next year?