Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Five Viewer Votes

Bob Hearts Abishola TV show on CBS: canceled? renewed for season 6?

Will the characters have a satisfying ending in the fifth season of the Bob ♥ Abishola TV show on CBS? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bob ♥ Abishola is cancelled or renewed for season six (in this case, we know season five is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Bob ♥ Abishola here.

A CBS romantic comedy series, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku with Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona in recurring roles. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart. He eventually does, but life has a way of getting complicated.

What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Bob ♥ Abishola TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Bob ♥ Abishola should have been renewed for a sixth season instead of cancelled by CBS?

