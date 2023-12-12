Doctor Who: Christmas Special Teaser Introduces Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson (Watch)

Doctor Who fans are receiving their first look at the new time traveler in action. Disney+ has released a preview for the Doctor Who Christmas special starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. This new special will be the first to air solely on the streaming service.

Davina McCall, Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, and Anita Dobson also appear in the special set to arrive on Christmas Day. Disney+ shared the following about the plot of the Doctor Who special:

“Long ago on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, stolen babies, goblins and perhaps the secret of her birth.”

The teaser trailer for the return of Doctor Who is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see someone new in charge of the Tardis?