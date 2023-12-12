The Holdout: Amy Adams to Star in and EP Legal Thriller Series

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) is headed back to the small screen in The Holdout. The legal thriller based on the novel of the same name by Graham Moore is currently being shopped to outlets with many offers for it on the table.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“A legal drama–meets–murder investigation in the vein of The Night Of with a dual-timeline mystery, The Holdout is set in Los Angeles and follows a woman (Adams) who finds herself playing multiple roles – juror, attorney, investigator, and suspect. Ten years after Maya Seale turns the tide in a hugely controversial verdict, a fellow juror is found dead in her hotel room, all evidence points to her. Now, she must prove her own innocence – by getting to the bottom of a case that is far from closed. As the present-day murder investigation weaves together with the story of what really happened during their deliberation, told by each of the jurors in turn, the secrets they have all been keeping threaten to come out – with drastic consequences for all involved.”

Additional details and cast will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch The Holdout when it finds a home?