Kennedy: Cancelled; Fox Business Series Replaced by Kudlow Reruns

Fox Business has cancelled Kennedy. The daily news series, hosted by Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, aired its final episode yesterday. Reruns of Kudlow will take over the time slot until a new show is found, per Broadcasting & Cable.
Kennedy premiered in 2015 with Montgomery, who started her career in 1992 as a VJ on MTV, sharing her views on current events in the news.
The host will remain with Fox News and continue to appear on other programs – including Outnumbered and The Five. Her Kennedy Saves the World podcast will also continue.
A reason for the cancellation was not revealed. Montgomery shared the following with her fans before the final episode aired last night.
It is the last episode of #Kennedy tonight, so let’s go out with a bang! Just like my prom night, which also ended after 8 1/2 years. Join us!@BrianBrenberg@jason_meister@TheMikeChase@petersuderman@KatTimpf@RealSpikeCohen@guypbenson
See you at 7pET @FoxBusiness 😘😢
— Kennedy (@KennedyNation) June 1, 2023
What do you think? Did you watch the Kennedy TV series? Are you disappointed that this Fox Business series has ended?