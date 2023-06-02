Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Kennedy: Cancelled; Fox Business Series Replaced by Kudlow Reruns

by Regina Avalos,

Kennedy TV Show on Fox Business Network: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Screenshot/Fox Business)

Fox Business has cancelled Kennedy. The daily news series, hosted by Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, aired its final episode yesterday. Reruns of Kudlow will take over the time slot until a new show is found, per Broadcasting & Cable.

Kennedy premiered in 2015 with Montgomery, who started her career in 1992 as a VJ on MTV, sharing her views on current events in the news.

The host will remain with Fox News and continue to appear on other programs – including Outnumbered and The Five. Her Kennedy Saves the World podcast will also continue.

A reason for the cancellation was not revealed. Montgomery shared the following with her fans before the final episode aired last night.

What do you think? Did you watch the Kennedy TV series? Are you disappointed that this Fox Business series has ended?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x