Property Virgins, Everything But the House: HGTV Series Coming to Lifetime

by Regina Avalos,

Property Virgins and Everything But the House are headed to Lifetime, per Deadline. Both series originally aired on HGTV.

Lifetime has plans to reboot Property Virgins, and a new host is currently being sought. Egypt Sherrod hosted the series on HGTV for eighteen seasons, ending in 2016. The series follows first-time home buyers as they look for their dream home. Past episodes of the series will begin airing on June 13th, with the reboot expected to arrive on the cable channel later this year.

As for Everything But the House, Lifetime will air past episodes and eight unaired episodes from the show’s second season. Hosted by Lara Spencer, the series follows homeowners as they have appraisers help them find treasures hidden in plain sight in their homes. The series will arrive on Lifetime on July 11th. There’s been no word of producing new episodes of that show.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Property Virgins and Everything But the House on Lifetime? Have you seen episodes of these series on HGTV?

