Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition: WE tv Previews Return of Reality Series (Watch)

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is returning to WE tv. The network released a preview of the reality series, with four new couples trying to fix their marriages.

WE tv revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major along with the established Judge Lynn Toler return this season to help the couples confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities are going to be doled in a no B.S. fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and bring them back into reality. Added to the mix is Judge Toler who brings her tough love approach to lay down the law. But when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive? Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company.

Check out a preview for the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp below.

