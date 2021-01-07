Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 6, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jane Krakowski (host) and Randy Jackson (bandleader)

TV show description:

This music game show began as a series on NBC Radio in 1952. A year later, it moved to television on NBC and later, to CBS. It was revived on NBC in the 1970s and several times in first-run syndication.

This version of the Name That Tune series tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band.

Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. There, the player has a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

