SisterS: Dark Comedy Starring Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley Coming to IFC (Watch)

SisterS is coming soon to IFC. The new dark comedy is from real-life best friends Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley. They will also star in the six-episode series.

Also starring Harki Bhambra, Liam Carney, Frank Laverty, Donal Logue, Rory Nolan, Darragh Shannon, Pat Shortt, and Sophie Thompson also star in the series, which follows a woman who travels to Ireland to find her birth father after her mother’s death leads to a shocking discovery.

IFC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Highly anticipated dark comedy SisterS is set to premiere on IFC on Wednesday, May 17 at 11pm ET/PT, with new episodes airing weekly. The full season will be available to binge on Sundance Now and AMC+ the same day. Starring Emmy(R) nominee Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Susan Stanley (Fair City), the witty six-episode season marks the writing debut of the real-life best friends. In Toronto, Canada, Sare’s (Goldberg) mother dies. In the aftermath of her death, she discovers that her father was not her actual father, he was in fact, an Irish busker her mother met while backpacking some thirty years ago. She decides to travel to Ireland to track him down, only to discover she has a half-sister. Meanwhile in Dublin, Suze’s (Stanley) life is unravelling – she’s lost her partner, her flat, her job… and not to mention – her dignity. On her 37th birthday, her life takes an unexpected turn, when her Canadian half-sister shows up. Sare convinces a reluctant Suze to embark on a road trip across Ireland to find their alcoholic father. Confined by the four walls of a crumbling ice cream van, it’s a baptism of fire for these sisters. They forge an unbreakable bond as they discover sometimes it’s the family you choose that can carry you through. The series also features (alphabetically): Harki Bhambra (This Is Going to Hurt), Liam Carney (Harry Wild), Frank Laverty (The Virtues), Donal Logue (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit), Rory Nolan (Foundation) Darragh Shannon (Wolf), Pat Shortt (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Sophie Thompson (Sex Education). SisterS is written and executive produced by Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley. Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso) directed episodes 101, 102 and 103 and serves as an executive producer, while Alicia MacDonald (Flack) directed episodes 104, 105, and 106. Angela Squire, Richard Cook, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Kira Carstensen, Melanie Donkers, Justin Healy and Ruth Coady executive produced the series. SisterS, an IFC Original Series, is a Canada/Ireland Co-Production from Peer Pressure (Ireland) and Shaftesbury (Canada) in Association with Mermade and Gaze Pictures with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.”

