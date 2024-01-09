Sort Of: Season Three; Max Announces Premiere Date for Comedy’s Final Season (Watch)

Sort Of has its return date set. Max has announced that the series’ final season will arrive next week. The streaming service announced that season three would be the last for the series in October.

Starring series co-creator Bilal Baig, Gray Powell, Ellora Patnaik, Amanda Cordner, Supinder Wraich, Gregory Ambrose Calderone, Kaya Kanashiro, Aden Bedard, Becca Blackwell, Grace Lynn Kung, Alanna Bale, and Cassandra James, the Max series follows Sabi Mehboob (Baig), a gender-fluid twenty-something, as they try to balance their professional and personal lives. Season three will have them dealing with the death of their father.

Max revealed the following about the plot of the upcoming season:

“Sabi comes to terms with feelings of grief and an unexpected sense of freedom following the death of their father. Without the constraints of living up to dad’s expectations, Sabi confronts big questions about their identity, prompting some massive life choices. In a season that has the entire ensemble grappling with aftermaths, a rebirth comes in a sort of messy, sort of hopeful, sort of “Sort Of” way.”

Sort Of returns on January 13th. The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max comedy series? Are you sad that it is ending?