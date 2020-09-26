Southern Charm: Season Seven Premiere Teased by Bravo

Southern Charm is getting ready for its seventh season on Bravo, and the cable network has now revealed what is next on the reality series, which follows Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, and Shep Rose. This season will see the addition of Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy and John Pringle.

Bravo revealed the following about the return of Southern Charm in a press release:

Coming up this season:

No stranger to outside criticisms from those in her small town, a fiery and unapologetic Kathryn is forced to answer to a string of questionable mishaps that leave her friends doubting her motives. Letting her gossiping ways get the best of her, she lands in hot water after sharing what she perceives to be old news and is wholly unprepared for the repercussions.

Equipped with a new therapist and an improved attitude, long-time bachelor Shep may have finally found the one, but they begin to question whether their honeymoon phase can survive the pressures of quarantine and COVID-19.

Craig finds himself struggling to reconcile his stagnant personal life with his thriving professional endeavors. While his company Sewing Down South sees exponential growth, he is stuck living with Austen as he attempts to get his personal affairs in order.

Meanwhile, Austen seems to have finally discovered the secret to success both personally and professionally. He accomplishes a major milestone with his beer business, but his good fortune suddenly comes crashing down when the pandemic hits and everything he has worked so hard for hangs in the balance.

Familiar face Madison is at a crossroad in her relationship with Austen. Convinced that he is the one for her, she quickly realizes they may be in over their heads when the pandemic threatens to tear them apart. As she attempts to sort out her feelings, Patricia seizes the opportunity to play matchmaker and set Madison up with the man she deserves.

Leva and her husband Lamar are known for their success in the Charleston nightlife and hospitality scene. After years of mingling with the charmers in the same social circles, Leva leads the charge in her quest to alter the social landscape of her adopted southern hometown. In a bi-racial marriage to a Charleston native and raising a son who is Black and Persian, she advocates for a “new south” that embraces her family’s varied culture and promises a brighter future. Not one to shy away from tough conversations, her willingness to call her friends out in the hope of shifting their perspectives might be more than they can handle.

Introduced to the group through his college fraternity brother Shep, John leaves his life behind in Los Angeles to reclaim his seventh-generation Charleston roots. His search for a more tranquil life proves far from easy, as he grapples with being a single dad living 3,000 miles away from his sons and is quickly caught up in a debate with the guys about bro-code when he shows interest in Madison.