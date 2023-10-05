The Artful Dodger: Hulu Releases Key Art and Trailer for Series Based on Charles Dickens Character (Watch)

The Artful Dodger is set to arrive in November, and viewers are getting another look at the eight-episode series ahead of its premiere. Hulu has released a trailer and new key art for the historical series based on the adult life of the popular character from the Oliver Twist novel by Charles Dickens.

Starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Luke Carroll, Kim Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Jessica De Gouw, and Andrea Demetriades, the series follows an adult Jack Dawkins in 1850s Australia.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

The Artful Dodger” explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves, Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, whose fast pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon. Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon. From heists to life-and-death surgeries to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.

The Artful Dodger arrives on November 29th. Check out the new trailer and poster for the series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series on Hulu when it arrives next month?