The Wheel of Time: Amazon Releases Official 360° Trailer for New Series (Watch)

The Wheel of Time is headed to Amazon in November, and the streaming service has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming series. Rosamund Pike, Ceara Coveney, Meera Syal, and Natasha O’Keeffe star in the fantasy series, which is based on the books by Robert Jordan. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Prime Video today released the official trailer for upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based on the best-selling book series. The first three episodes of Season One will premiere Friday, November 19, with new episodes available each Friday following, leading up to the season finale on December 24. Utilizing YouTube’s 360 player and spatial audio surround sound, Prime Video debuted the official trailer for The Wheel of Time in a first-of-its-kind immersive experience that allows fans to view the traditional 2-D trailer in a virtual three-dimensional “wheel.” When fans arrive at the YouTube page to watch the trailer, a quick scan to the left or right will reveal there is much more to experience. To the left of the screen, they’ll discover Moiraine’s (Rosamund Pike) powerful “One Power” channeling – featuring her voice and faces, artifacts, and symbols hidden amongst the energy weaves. On the right, the corruption of the Dark One represents a dissention into madness. The trailer also features spatial audio that gives fans a more immersive experience as objects appear from either side of the “wheel.” The result is a unique utilization of existing technology that creates a trailer experience unlike any other – one that offers multiple viewing experiences for fans of the series.”

Check out the new trailer for The Wheel of Time below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Wheel of Time on Amazon? Are you glad to hear that it’s already been renewed?