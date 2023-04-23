Tiny Toons Looniversity: Cartoon Network and Max Preview Animated Sequel Series (Watch)

Tiny Toons Looniversity is headed to Cartoon Network this fall. The animated sequel series will also air on Max. The network announced the new series with the release of a preview. The series will follow the education of the next generation of toons.

Cartoon Network revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“It’s time to educate the next generation of ‘toons! Tiny Toons Looniversity is coming to Cartoon Network and Max Fall 2023. Dear Prospective Toon, Congratulations! You’ve been admitted into ACME Looniversity – the wackiest university in all of Acme Acres! Now you’re probably thinking, “Um, did I apply?” Nope, but we won’t let a silly little thing like that keep you from fulfilling your po-TOON-tial. Welcome to ACME Looniversity! Since 1933, “ACME Loo” has been the premier higher-education choice for those yearning to learn from the biggest toon stars in the looniverse! Our esteemed faculty are legends in their fields. Learn how to survive Wabbit Season with Professor Bugs Bunny in the Center for Visual Gags. Show Coach Foghorn Leghorn that you’re fast and furry-ous in our Tooneyball games. Eat at our state-of-the-art facility run by Michigan J. Frog Star-winning Chef Lola Bunny or enjoy a coffee between classes at the Loo Bru, delivered mostly intact by Dizzy Devil. Whether it’s a masterclass in Mockery with Signage or basic Gravity Defiance, we’re here to make your toon dreams come true! See above for a very serious, not silly at all, video on ACME Looniversity. See you in class this fall on Cartoon Network and Max!* Dean Granny *Unless you’re accidentally turned invisible by one of Wile E Coyote’s devices. About “Tiny Toons Looniversity”: “Tiny Toons Looniversity,” premieres this fall on Cartoon Network and Max. The half-hour animated comedy series reboots Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television’s Emmy Award-winning “Tiny Toon Adventures” for a new generation, following Babs, Buster, and the rest of the crew to Acme Looniversity. At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes. The series is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.”

The preview for Tiny Toons: Looniversity is below. The premiere date for the animated series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Cartoon Network this fall?