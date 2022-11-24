Treason: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Spy Drama Starring Charlie Cox (Photos)

Treason has its premiere date now set. The new spy drama, starring Charlie Cox (Marvel’s Daredevil), will arrive on December 26th. Five episodes are planned for the series, which also stars Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, Ciarán Hinds, and Tracy Ifeachor.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

Check out the key art and more photos from the new series below.

Question everything, suspect everyone. TREASON, a limited series from the creator of Bridge of Spies, starring Charlie Cox comes to Netflix on Dec 26th pic.twitter.com/GHSHDn2qjv — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 21, 2022

