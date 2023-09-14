Billy the Kid: Season Two Trailer, Photos and Poster Released for MGM+ Western Series (Watch)

Billy the Kid has a return date, and viewers are now getting their first look at the second season. MGM+ has released a trailer, first-look photos, and a poster for season two.

Starring Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber, Eileen O’Higgins, Dakota Daulby, Sean Owen Roberts, Jonah Collier, Ryan Kennedy, Leif Nystrom, Siobhan Williams, Brendan Fletcher, Jamie Beamish, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Luke Camilleri, Zak Santiago, Vincent Walsh, and Nuria Vega, the Western series follows the life of American outlaw William H. Bonney, otherwise known as Billy the Kid.

Season two of the series was ordered in January with eight episodes produced. The season will air in two parts, with the first part premiering on October 15th.

MGM+ revealed the following about the upcoming season.

The epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America’s most infamous outlaw continues in Season Two, as Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend Jesse Evans and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring. When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul—and to the love of his life. Creator, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst returns for the second season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television). The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. Billy the Kid is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution. Starring: Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as “William H. Bonney” and Daniel Webber (Escape from Pretoria) as “Jesse Evans” Executive Produced by: Michael Hirst, Donald De Line, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey.

The trailer and images for Billy the Kid season two are below.

