Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season Four Trailer for Docuseries Released (Watch)

Love is Blind: After the Altar is returning soon for its fourth season. Netflix released a trailer for the season with new episodes set for September 1st.

Three episodes are planned for the series to revisit the season four couples from Love Is Blind as they hit their first anniversary. A new group of singles will appear on Love is Blind season five on September 22nd.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The Love is Blind Season 4 pod squad is back and it’s game on when a new season of Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres on September 1st! As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance. Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart? Find out when Love Is Blind: After the Altar returns September 1, 2023 only on Netflix. It’s game on for the season four couples and singles when Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres on September 1st! Also, a fresh crop of hopeful singles will enter the pods on September 22nd for a new season of Love Is Blind!”

The trailer for Love is Blind: After the Altar season four is below.

