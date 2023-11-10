Masters of the Air: Apple TV+ Teases New Series from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman (Watch)

Masters of the Air is coming in January, and now viewers are being given a look at footage from the series. Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for the World War II drama from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman. The trio began work on the series in 2019, which is the final installment of the trilogy series, including Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, the nine-episode series focuses on those who took to the skies during World War II. Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa star in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Apple TV+ unveiled the first teaser for its highly anticipated, nine-episode limited series, “Masters of the Air,” hailing from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, and written by John Orloff. Starring a stellar cast led by Academy Award-nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Academy Award-nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa, “Masters of the Air” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 15, 2024. Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all. “Masters of the Air” is enormous in both scale and scope, and depicts a unique and crucial time in world history. A genuine cinematic achievement, the series shot on locations ranging from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England, to the harsh deprivations of a German Prisoner of War Camp. Hailing from Apple Studios, “Masters of the Air” is executive produced by Spielberg through Amblin Television, and Hanks and Goetzman for Playtone. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey co-executive produce alongside Playtone’s Steven Shareshian. In addition to writing, Orloff co-executive produces. Graham Yost also serves as co-executive producer. Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees and Tim Van Patten serve as directors.

