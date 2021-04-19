Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty: BBC America Sets Premiere of New Nature Series

Meerkat Manor is being revived by BBC America. Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty is coming to the cable channel in June. The nature series will follow three families of meerkats which are the descendants of the original Meerkat Manor animals. The original Meerkat Manor series, which originated in the UK, aired for 52 episodes from 2006 until 2008 on Animal Planet.

BBC America revealed more about the new Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty series in a press release.

“BBC AMERICA has set the premiere date for Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, the new installation of the Meerkat Manor series. A BBC AMERICA co-production with Oxford Scientific Films, all-new half-hour episodes will premiere weekly starting Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 8/7c as part of BBC AMERICA’s Wonderstruck programming line-up. BBC AMERICA previously announced that BAFTA-winning actor Bill Nighy is set to return to narrate the series (his first time narrating the series’ U.S. broadcasts). In addition, AMC+ will debut the first episode on Saturday, May 29 – one week ahead of its linear premiere. All subsequent episodes will launch on the premium streaming bundle, every Saturday, alongside their airing on BBC AMERICA. Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty continues the compelling saga of the heartstring-tugging, dramatic tale of survival revolving around three families of meerkats who are descendants of the legendary meerkat matriarch, Flower. Neighbors and rivals who share a bloodline are forced to compete for food and resources in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of the original Meerkat Manor? Do you plan to watch the Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty TV series on BBC America?