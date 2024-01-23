Ripley: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date, Photos, and Teaser Video for Psychological Thriller Series (Watch)

Ripley has its premiere date. The limited series is headed to Netflix in April. The streaming service announced the release date for the eight-episode series with the release of new photos and a teaser.

The series was initially ordered by Showtime but picked up by Netflix after the cable network dropped its plans after filming the season. The Ripley novels were last seen on screen in the 1999 film starring Matt Damon.

Starring Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn. Elliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy, and John Malkovich, the series is inspired by Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels and follows a grifter during the 1960s who has his life turned upside down when he takes a job from a wealthy man.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Who is Tom Ripley? Ripley premieres April 4, only on Netflix. Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The drama series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels. Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley. Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood. Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf. Additional cast include: Elliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy with John Malkovich.”

The trailer and more photos of Ripley are below.

