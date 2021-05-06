Rugrats: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Revival Series (Video)

Rugrats is coming to Paramount+ and a premiere date for the animated revival series has been set. The streaming service has ordered 26 episodes for the first season and they will be released in two batches.

Members of the original cast are back for this series which follows the adventures of a group of toddlers. Paramount+ revealed more about the premiere of the Rugrats revival in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed the trailer and key art for the all-new RUGRATS, following the even bigger adventures born from the colorful imaginations of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica. Premiering exclusively Thursday, May 27 on Paramount+, and produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the reimagined babies continue to explore their world in brand-new adventures that will both complement and evolve the original series’ beloved stories. Beginning May 27, the first set of episodes of the RUGRATS debut season will be available on Paramount+, with the rollout of additional episodes to be announced at a later date. In the one-hour premiere episode, “Second Time Around,” Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after his big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong. Warning: dinosaurs are involved. Following the season’s run on Paramount+, the series will air on Nickelodeon at a later date to be announced. The series stars E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series. The original adventurous babies’ voice cast is joined by new voices, including Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy’s parents, Didi and Stu Pickles); Tony Hale (Chuckie’s father, Chas Finster); Natalie Morales, (Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille); Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica’s parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles); Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael); and Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles).”

Check out a trailer for the Rugrats revival and a poster below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of the Rugrats TV series? Do you plan to watch the series on Paramount+?