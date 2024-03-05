Saturday TV Ratings: 48 Hours, Saturday Night Live, NBA Basketball, NCAA Basketball

Saturday, March 2, 2024 ratings — New Episodes: 48 Hours. Sports: NBA Countdown, NBA Basketball: Nuggets at Lakers, NCAA Basketball: Clemson at Notre Dame, and NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Purdue. Reruns: FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, The Wall, Weakest Link, and Saturday Night Live.

Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

Raw data courtesy Nielsen via SpoilerTV.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?