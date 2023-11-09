The Artful Dodger: Hulu Releases New Series Poster and Trailer (Watch)

The Artful Dodger is coming soon to Hulu, and viewers are getting another look at the series based on the work of Charles Dickens. The streaming service has released a brand-new trailer and poster for the series.

Starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Luke Carroll, Kim Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Jessica De Gouw, and Andrea Demetriades, the series is set in 1850s Australia and follows the life of adult Jack Dawkins.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming service in a press release.

“The Artful Dodger explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves, Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, whose fast pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon.

Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon.

From heists to life-and-death surgeries to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.

The eight-episode series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, as Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger; David Thewlis as Fagin; and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox. An all-star Australian lineup of talent completes the cast, featuring Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Kym Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga and New Zealand talent Albert Latailakepa and more.

The new trailer and key art for The Artful Dodger is below. The series premieres on November 29.

