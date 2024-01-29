Time: Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) and Jodie Whitaker (Doctor Who) Star in Prison Drama Series on BritBox (Watch)

Time has added two big names to its cast. Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) and Jodie Whitaker (Doctor Who) will appear in season two of the prison drama. Tamara Lawrence and Siobhan Finneran also appear in the series.

The British series follows the lives of three inmates after they start their time in prison. Britbox revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Starring Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Jodie Whitaker (Doctor Who), Tamara Lawrence (No Offense), and Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey), the new season of Time is told through the lens of three very different inmates from three very different backgrounds. Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Orla (Whittaker), Abi (Lawrence), and Kelsey (Ramsey) are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible. Jimmy McGovern, co-creator of FOX’s Accused, returns as writer and executive producer with Helen Black (Grantchester) joining as co-writer. The original BAFTA award-winning Time with Sean Bean and Stephen Graham is currently available on BritBox.”

Whitaker said the following about joining the series:

“I think what “Time” series one did, [and] hopefully what this series is doing, is giving a face to the statistics or the problems. You can say there’s a wrong or a right, there’s a baddie and a goodie, or there’s a situation where there’s a bad decision and a good decision, but we all live in a grey area.”

The trailer for Time is below. The series arrives on March 27th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch season two of Time?