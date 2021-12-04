With Love: Amazon Previews Holiday Romantic Comedy Series (Watch)

With Love is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video, and the streaming service released a preview for the holiday romantic comedy series. Starring Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, and Benito Martinez, the series follows siblings “on a mission to find love and purpose.”

Amazon revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The official trailer and episodic images for Season One of the new Prime Video series With Love are now available. The multi-holiday romantic comedy series, written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr., on a mission to find love and purpose. In each of the five episodes, Lily, Jorge Jr. and the entire Diaz family navigate the highs and lows of love during a different holiday throughout the year: Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Dia de los Muertos. All five episodes of With Love will premiere in the U.S. and United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, India, Nigeria, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Singapore, UK Group, U.S. Group, South Africa with subtitles on Prime Video on December 17, with a global release to follow in the new year.”

Check out a preview for With Love below.

