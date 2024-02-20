X-Men ’97: Disney+ Releases Premiere Date, Voice Cast, and Trailer for Animated Sequel Series (Watch)

X-Men ’97 finally has a premiere date. After being delayed in September 2023, Disney+ has announced the release date for the animated series with the release of a trailer and the revealing of its voice cast. The 10-episode series arrives next month.

A revival of the original 1990s show, the series will star Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, JP Karliak, Lenore Zann, George Buza, AJ LoCascio, Holly Chou, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Matthew Waterson, and Adrian Hough.

Disney+ revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“A trailer and teaser poster are now available to celebrate the upcoming Disney+ debut of Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97.” The all-new series, which features 10 episodes, begins streaming March 20. “X-Men’97” revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.”

The trailer and key art for the animated series are below.

What do you think? Did you watch this animated series in the 1990s? Will you watch the revival?