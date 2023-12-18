Call the Midwife: PBS Teases Christmas Day Holiday Special, Season 13 Premiere Date (Watch)

Call the Midwife is gearing up for season 13, but fans will see the midwives before it arrives. A new Christmas special featuring the midwives will air on Christmas night. PBS has released the first photos and a teaser for the special episode.

Starring Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Miranda Hart, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Ben Caplan, Max Macmillan, Linda Bassett, Annabelle Apsion, Leonie Elliott, Ella Bruccoleri, Daniel Laurie, Georgie Glen, Zephryn Taitte, Olly Rix, Megan Cusack, and Rebecca Gethings, the series follows a group of midwives who live and work in London’s East End.

Collider revealed that US audiences will see season 13 of Call the Midwife premiere on March 17th after it airs on BBC starting in January. The drama has already been renewed through season 15.

PBS revealed the following about the holiday special:

Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwives. With the upcoming Apollo 8 launch and the festivity preparations starting, a treacherous heavy snowfall may complicate the holiday celebrations for everyone.

More photos and the preview for the Call the Midwife special are below.

