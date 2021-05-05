Conan: TBS Sets Series Finale for Conan O’Brien Show (Video)

After more than 1,400 episodes of the Conan TV series, Conan O’Brien is getting ready to say goodbye. The TBS late-night will sign off on June 24th with a special hour-long finale. The weeks leading up to the last episode will feature numerous special guests.

While Conan is coming to an end after 11 years, O’Brien isn’t retiring. As previously announced, he and Team COCO will be working on a new weekly show for HBO Max which will launch at some point in the future.

Here’s the announcement from O’Brien and TBS:

“CONAN” ON TBS SET TO END ON JUNE 24 SHOW’S FINAL WEEKS TO INCLUDE SPECIAL GUESTS AND AN EXTENDED, HOUR-LONG LOOK AT THE PAST 11 YEARS OF O’BRIEN’S LATE-NIGHT SHOW LOS ANGELES – Conan O’Brien’s long-running late-night show on TBS, “CONAN,” to end on June 24th, 2021. The final weeks of shows will include a lineup of special guests as well as an extended hour-long finale with a look back on the past 11 years of this iteration of O’Brien’s lengthy late-night career. Post June, O’Brien will turn his focus to his deal with WarnerMedia and development on his new show for HBO Max, which will be a departure from his current traditional talk-show format. O’Brien is the longest-serving current late-night talk show host in the U.S., who began his late-night career in 1993 when NBC tapped him to take over as host of Late Night. His late-night career has since spanned three shows over 28 years as well as four Emmy® Awards and six Writers Guild Awards. His Emmy® award-winning “CONAN: Without Borders” has visited 13 countries and his award-winning podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” currently has amassed over 185 million downloads since it launched in 2018. O’Brien also sits at the helm of his production company, Conaco, and Emmy®-winning digital brand, Team Coco, through which he’s successfully expanded into branded content, live events, merchandise, expertly produced comedy specials, and a rapidly flourishing podcast empire.

