Daredevil: Born Again: Production on Disney+ Series Resumes Today, Vincent D’Onofrio Praises Marvel Team

Daredevil: Born Again is back in production. Filming resumes on the upcoming Disney+ series today. After starting production this summer, the series was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

When the strikes ended, those involved with the series reviewed the already-shot footage and decided to change directions. THR revealed that the series will have a shorter season in line with other Marvel shows on the streaming service instead of the 18 episodes initially planned.

Starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, the series will follow Daredevil as he goes up against Kingpin. D’Onofrio said the following about the upcoming series, per THR:

“During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, ‘Look, this is how we’ve got to do it now.’ So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that’s a great thing. It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons.”

The premiere date for Daredevil: Born Again will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Daredevil? Do you plan to watch this new series?