Network: Showtime, BBC One

Episodes: Six (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: January 19, 2024 — February 23, 2024

Series status: Limited Series

Performers include: Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack, Simon Delaney, Philippa Dunne, Mark Huberman, Hilda Fay, Frances Tomelty, Dermot Crowley, and Fiona Bell.

TV show description:

A thriller drama series, The Woman in the Wall TV show was written and created by Joe Murtagh.

The story revolves around Lorna Brady (Wilson) from the small, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure. She wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. Lorna has no idea who the dead woman is or if she, herself, might be responsible for the apparent murder.

Lorna has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in The Kilkinure Convent, a (fictional) home to one of Ireland’s infamous Magdalene Laundries for women.

There, Lorna gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who cruelly was taken from her and whose fate Lorna never knew.

Detective Colman Akande (McCormack) is now on Lorna’s tail for a crime seemingly unrelated to the body she has discovered in her house. His scathing wit hides a quiet sadness, and when he meets Lorna, he finds himself forced to confront his own haunting secrets.

As Colman searches for a murderer and Lorna searches for her daughter, their paths collide in ways they never could have anticipated.

Series Finale:

Episode #6 — A Little Resurrection

Colman and Massey work together to capture the true culprit behind Father Percy’s murder, but there are darker figures in the shadows who still walk free. Lorna is close to understanding how her daughter was hidden.

First aired: February 23, 2024.

