Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight; AMC Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for Series’ Final Episodes (Watch)

Fear the Walking Dead is returning soon for the second half of its eighth and final season. AMC revealed that the series will resume in October and conclude on November 19th.

Starring Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Rubén Blades, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, and Zoey Merchant, the spin-off of The Walking Dead follows a dysfunctional group of survivors who began their post-apocalypse journey in Los Angeles.

AMC revealed more about the series’ return of the series in a press release.

Today, AMC Networks released the trailer and key art for Fear the Walking Dead. The series’ final six episodes premiere beginning Sunday, October 22 at 9pm ET/8c on AMC and AMC+ and will conclude on Sunday, November 19 with two back-to-back episodes. Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so the island becomes a target as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it. Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

A trailer and new key art for Fear the Walking Dead season eight are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this AMC series? Will you be sad to see the show come to an end?