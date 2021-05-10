Mom: Season Eight; CBS Teases the Cancelled Sitcom’s Last Episode (Watch)

Mom is ending this week after eight seasons and 170 episodes. CBS has now released details and several sneak peeks for the sitcom’s finale. Melanie Lynskey is set to appear in the last episode after a recent appearance on Young Sheldon and a long-running role on Two and a Half Men, all series executive produced by Chuck Lorre.

Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston star in the Mom series which follows Bonnie (Janney) and a close group of female recovering addicts. Season eight found Bonnie her dealing with her daughter’s departure for the east coast.

CBS revealed the following about the final episode, titled My Kinda People and the Big To-Do:

“Bonnie gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill and Andy take a big step in their relationship, on the series finale of MOM, Thursday, May 13 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Melanie Lynskey and Rondi Reed guest star.”

What do you think? Are you sad to see Mom end on CBS? Have you enjoyed watching this comedy series?