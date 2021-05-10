Menu

Mom: Season Eight; CBS Teases the Cancelled Sitcom’s Last Episode (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Mom TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Mom is ending this week after eight seasons and 170 episodes. CBS has now released details and several sneak peeks for the sitcom’s finale. Melanie Lynskey is set to appear in the last episode after a recent appearance on Young Sheldon and a long-running role on Two and a Half Men, all series executive produced by Chuck Lorre.

Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston star in the Mom series which follows Bonnie (Janney) and a close group of female recovering addicts. Season eight found Bonnie her dealing with her daughter’s departure for the east coast.

CBS revealed the following about the final episode, titled My Kinda People and the Big To-Do:

“Bonnie gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill and Andy take a big step in their relationship, on the series finale of MOM, Thursday, May 13 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Melanie Lynskey and Rondi Reed guest star.”

What do you think? Are you sad to see Mom end on CBS? Have you enjoyed watching this comedy series?



guest

Wes

Mom is a show that has successfully evolved. It remains consistently funny with each episode. Despite the loss of one of the main characters, the dynamic of the remaining cast is perfect. Well-written and acted, it is one of only a couple of shows that make you laugh out loud. Definitely going out way too soon. CBS is going to have to work hard to find something as good as Mom. Sorry to see it go.

Russell Hanson

Figures that they end a show that actually shows real problems in a way thats not medical. Really been a great show and one that needs to stay on and show what people are dealing with in a easy to take way. Please bring them back.

Marcus

I was hoping for one more season at least – a farewell season. The ending feels rushed and it doesn’t look like Anna Faris could be bothered to appear in the final episode, or perhaps not. I hope she does, it would be nice. I’ll miss the show. It had been entertaining me every Thursday for the last 7 years, following its schedule change after season one.

Rick R

This is one of the best shows on TV Hopefully some other network picks it up

rob

Congratulations to Janney for making Bonnie a thoroughly odious character. One that I’m glad to see no more.

gaffers

Show was still very good but lacked “something” after Anna Ferris left the show

Wes

Actually thought it was a bit better without Chrissy.

Kathleen Boehmer

Yes. I love this show. CBS should not cancel it.

Dion

No I am GLAD that it is ending

0
