One Day: Netflix Teases Series Based on David Nicholls Novel (Watch)

One Day is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new romantic drama based on the novel by David Nicholls.

Nicole Taylor, Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani adapted the novel for the small screen. Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess starred in a 2011 feature film based on the book.

Starring Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson, and Toby Stephens, the series follows a decades-long romance of a pair that meet on the last day of high school.

Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows? Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak. One Day is a decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls.”

The 14-episode season is set to arrive on February 8th. The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Netflix next month? Have you read the novel that One Day is based on?