Outlander: Season Seven; Starz Releases First-Look Clips (Watch)

Outlander is returning to Starz later this month with the first half of its seventh season. Viewers are now being given a first look at the drama ahead with the release of two first-look clips. The cable channel has already renewed the fantasy series for an eighth and final season.

Starring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds, Alexander Vlahos, Sarah Collier, Hugh Ross, Chris Larkin, Andrew & Matthew Adair, Antony Byrne, Euan Bennet, New Dennehy, Kyle Rees, Robin Scott, Robin Laing, Glen Gould, Simon R. Baker, Joanne Thompson, Caleb Reynolds, Braeden Clarke, Morgan Holstrom, David Berry, and Maria Doyle Kennedy, the series follows a time-traveling doctor who finds the love of her life during her travels during the 1800s in Scotland.

Based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, season seven will find the characters trying to survive the Revolutionary War. Starz revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

The fan-favorite series makes its long-awaited return with the first half of season seven on Friday, June 16. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. New episodes will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 8:00 pm ET/PT in the U.S. About “Outlander” Season 7 Following the harrowing events of season six, Jamie and Young Ian race to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of “Outlander,” Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

The clips from Outlander season seven are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the new season of Outlander later this month on Starz?