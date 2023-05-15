Outlander: Season Seven Trailer and Key Art for Starz Fantasy Series (Watch)

Outlander is returning to Starz next month, and the cable channel has released a new trailer and key art for the first eight episodes of the seventh season of the fantasy series. The remaining eight installments will premiere at some point in 2024. The series has already been renewed for an eighth and final season.

Starring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds, Alexander Vlahos, Sarah Collier, Hugh Ross, Chris Larkin, Andrew & Matthew Adair, Antony Byrne, Euan Bennet, New Dennehy, Kyle Rees, Robin Scott, Robin Laing, Glen Gould, Simon R. Baker, Joanne Thompson, Caleb Reynolds, Braeden Clarke, Morgan Holstrom, David Berry, and Maria Doyle Kennedy, the series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling novels. The story follows a time-traveling doctor on her adventures with the man she found along the way. This season will find the Frasers dealing with the Revolutionary War.

Starz revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

STARZ has released the season seven trailer and key art for its hit, fan-favorite series, “Outlander,” which makes its long-awaited return on Friday, June 16. The trailer is full of hints and easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans of the book series who have an idea of what’s to come and is packed with intense moments showing the American Revolution in full swing. The key art furthers this theme, declaring “Our History is Now,” depicting Jamie and Claire on a battlefield. “Outlander” returns with the first half of its highly anticipated seventh season on Friday, June 16 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, June 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 8:00 pm ET/PT. Season seven picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of “Outlander,” Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart. “Outlander” stars Caitríona Balfe as “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan as “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton as “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin as “Roger MacKenzie,” John Bell as “Young Ian,” David Berry as “Lord John Grey,” along with newcomers Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter.” Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. “Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

The preview and key art for Outlander season seven are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this fantasy series on Starz this summer?